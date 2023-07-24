Funeral services for Mrs. Emma Ree Anderson will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church on Fort Stephens Road in Bailey. Reverend Lynne Anderson and Reverend James Baylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Hamrick Cemetery in Collinsville. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Emma Ree Anderson, age 92, of Bailey was born June 10, 1931 and went to her heavenly home on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Mrs. Anderson was a homemaker and the constant companion of her husband Charles. She worked right alongside Charles on their farm. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Emma Ree proudly served Sunday dinner and chocolate cookies for birthdays.

She loved her family and her Lord. Because her family loved to sing gospel music in harmony, singing and old-time gospel were a major part of her life. She was a member Frazier Church of God, Collinsville Church of God and later Pleasant Grove Methodist church. She served in the choir, taught Bible School and Sunday School, and cooked many delicious meals, shared at the churches.

She is survived by her son Ronnie Anderson (Gloria), daughter Becky Hurtt (Wayne), son Jeff Anderson (Lynne), daughter Jenny Lynn Bristow, daughter-in-law Julia Anderson and foster son Robert Raymond. Grandchildren Charles Anderson (Christy), Amber Anderson, Faith Ritter (Eldon), Chas Allen (Veronika), Ron Anderson (Susan), Shaun Anderson, Stephanie Chatham, Brittany White (Max), Jessica Green (Jonathan), Patrick Schnoor, Thomas Schnoor, Anna Hurtt, Tommy Hurtt (Mandy), Elizabeth Repsher (Ron), Sarah Anderson, Will Anderson (Meagan) , Dan Anderson, Robby Godwin, and Joni Baylor (James). Thirty-three great grandchildren: Oliver, Cali, Kai, Skyler, Graham, Crey, Layla, Corbin, Braden, Payton, Zander, Jesse, Clara, Milas, Arya, Lucas, Michael, Lauren, Gabriel, Tyler, Johnathon, Leigh Pearl, Allie, Caroline, Natalie, Emma Ree, Sarah Lynne, Kemper, Colt, Ethan, Elijah, Malik and Mariah; two great great children and two more great, greats on the way; sister Della Joiner; brother Hubert Frazier, and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves her special caregiver at Fisher Care, Tawana McClelland and her caring hospice nurses, Brandi Addy and Kara Puckett.

Mrs. Anderson was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Bessie Frazier, her husband of 66 years Charles Edwin Anderson, her son Michael Anderson, her son-in-law Jim Bristow, her siblings Dora Dee Penny, Othell Frazier, Peggy McKee, Alfred Frazier, Burnell Frazier, Stanley Frazier, Beatrice Daniels, Pauline Espy, Mildred Frazier, and Lavelle Tinker Frazier.

The pallbearers will be her grandsons: Charles Anderson, Ron Anderson, Shaun Anderson, Tommy Hurtt, Will Anderson, Dan Anderson, Robby Godwin, Ethan Moore and Elijah Moore.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church.

