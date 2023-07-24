Get ready for it to heat up again soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ve enjoyed some cooler than average temps along with less humid conditions since Sunday. However, hotter temps will creep back into our area this week as the infamous heat dome will slide back east. It’ll have more of an influence on our weather by Midweek, and the dew points will also creep up (making it more humid). So, expect heat indices to climb this week...flirting with 105 degrees between Wednesday and Friday. Heat Alerts may be issued, so stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

As for rain, it’ll be hard to find any this week due to the heat dome having control and somewhat merging with the Bermuda High off the east coast. Yet, a disturbance may be able to slide over our area leading into the weekend. This feature, plus an increase in low level moisture, could lead to the possibility for isolated showers between Friday and Sunday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

A tropical disturbance that’s known as 95L (near the Lesser Antilles) has had to battle dry air & wind shear...which has helped suppress its development thus far. It currently has a low chance for development as it moves towards the Caribbean, but conditions could become a little more favorable for development over the next day or so. So, we’ll continue to monitor this disturbance. Also, there’s a low chance for development off the SE Coast of the U.S. as a disturbance approaches that area over the next week. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.