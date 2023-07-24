High pressure keeps rain at bay and skies clear

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We just came off a spectacular weekend and an even better week awaits. Rain free weather conditions can be expected throughout the week with highs near average today. Get outside and enjoy a nice summer day by the pool, at the park, or in your own backyard. Highs are in the low 90s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Above average temperatures return by Tuesday, so continue to practice heat safety. No heat advisories are in effect as of now, but could be issued by this weekend. Highs temps are nearing the triple digits by Saturday and Sunday. Stay safe and have a great day.

