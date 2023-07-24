High pressure keeps rain at bay and skies clear

Rain free throughout the day
Rain free throughout the day(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We just came off a spectacular weekend and an even better week awaits. Rain free weather conditions can be expected throughout the week with highs near average today. Get outside and enjoy a nice summer day by the pool, at the park, or in your own backyard. Highs are in the low 90s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Above average temperatures return by Tuesday, so continue to practice heat safety. No heat advisories are in effect as of now, but could be issued by this weekend. Highs temps are nearing the triple digits by Saturday and Sunday. Stay safe and have a great day.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McAllister, 41, has been charged with accessory after the fact.
Second arrest made in Meridian murder case
Tropical Storm DOn
Don weakens into a Tropical Storm
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
A child drowned Sunday in Meridian.
Child drowns in Meridian
Mississippi defensive lineman KD Hill (55) celebrates his sacking Tulane quarterback Michael...
REPORTS: Former Ole Miss football fan-favorite significantly injured in crash

Latest News

Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the beautiful day today as the humidity has been low...
Picture perfect days ahead
Tropical Storm DOn
Don weakens into a Tropical Storm
Temperatures have stayed fairly nice compared to what we have had the past couple of days and...
After today sunshine looks to come back into the picture
Beating the Heat: MHSAA cracking down on outdoor practice amidst hot temps