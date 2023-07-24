Man who disappeared on a river in Mississippi later found asleep on the sandbar

(WLUC)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities from Lowndes and Monroe counties searched Sunday evening for a man who disappeared on the Buttahatchee River.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the man went tubing with friends earlier that day.

When his friends later got out of the river, they could not find him.

The search began at approximately 6 p.m. and continued until midnight.

Searchers eventually found the man asleep and unharmed on a sandbar.

