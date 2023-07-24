Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Buntin Bosarge will begin at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 27, 2023 at First Christian Church with Dr. Mark Benson officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Bosarge, 86, of Meridian, died Sunday, July 23, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born on her family’s dairy farm north of Meridian. As a young child, she was responsible for many farm chores including milking cows, canning on a woodstove, and caring for her two younger siblings. She attended several schools throughout her childhood and was a graduate of Meridian High School. Barbara married the love of her life in December 1953 and began a beautiful family. She and her husband, Bo, built a home on her family’s land where they raised their daughter and two sons. Barbara focused her life on being a devoted wife, loving mother, and excellent homemaker for many years. During this time she was a member of and served as president of many local organizations including the Meridian Junior Auxiliary, the Meridian Symphony League, her literary club, and the PTA. She also taught Sunday School at First Baptist Church in Meridian for many years. Her career path began in the early 1970s when she purchased her first investment property and then decided to pursue a career in real estate. She earned her broker’s license and worked as a realtor, broker, and executive officer of the Meridian Board of Realtors before retiring to enjoy traveling with her husband and caring for elderly family members. Barbara always dreamed of continuing her education and earning a college degree. She made her dream a reality in December 2016 when she graduated summa cum laude from Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies at the age of 80. Her special friend and literary mentor, Dr. Tom Sikes, encouraged Barbara to write a book for several years before she finally agreed. Her book Lament, Love and Laughter was published in 2021 and includes many special stories, lessons, and reflections of her life. While the latter years of Barbara’s life were difficult due to Parkinson’s disease; she always kept her strong faith and a positive attitude throughout her illness.

Mrs. Bosarge is survived by her husband of 69 years, V.E. “Bo” Bosarge; her daughter, Renee Bosarge Ivy; her son, Brian Bosarge (Laura); her sister, Kathleen Buntin Price (Joey); her grandchildren, Will Ivy (Sami Jones), Kalen Bosarge Mayatt (Shayne), Haze Bosarge (Kelli); great-grandchildren, Ava Ivy, Rylan Mayatt, Bailey Brooke Mayatt, and Bridger Bosarge; many special nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucille and Bob Buntin; her son, Brent Bosarge; and her brother, Oliver “Bill” Buntin.

The family wishes to express their deepest thanks to everyone that expressed their love and prayers during this time. A special thanks to the nurses and caregivers with Gentiva Hospice and her loving sitters, Holly and Melanie.

Pallbearers will be BB Archer, Haze Bosarge, Rylan Mayatt, Shayne Mayatt, Ronnie Null, Jerrell Polk, and Charles Stewart with Will Ivy, Stu Bosarge, Chad McKee, Tim Myers, Jimmy Purnell, Terry Winstead, and the Buntin Bottom Band serving as Honorary Pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials are shared with First Christian Church.

The Bosarge family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the funeral home and from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM prior to funeral rites at the church Thursday.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

