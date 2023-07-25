City of Meridian Arrest Report July 25, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 12:06 AM on July 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of 22nd Avenue South. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 6:24 AM on July 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of 24th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.