City of Meridian Arrest Report July 25, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
MATTHEW J JONES2004506 FRONT ST EXT APT C3 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
AMY Y DAVIDSON19871319 19TH ST APT G2 MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
RODERICK M BUTLER1982HOMELESSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 25, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:06 AM on July 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of 22nd Avenue South. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 6:24 AM on July 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of 24th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

