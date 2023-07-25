City of Meridian Arrest Report July 25, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|MATTHEW J JONES
|2004
|506 FRONT ST EXT APT C3 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|AMY Y DAVIDSON
|1987
|1319 19TH ST APT G2 MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|RODERICK M BUTLER
|1982
|HOMELESS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 25, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:06 AM on July 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of 22nd Avenue South. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 6:24 AM on July 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of 24th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
