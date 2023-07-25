Colorado state trooper pushed off bridge after car crashes into patrol vehicle

A Colorado State Patrol trooper was seriously injured after being hit by a suspected impaired driver. (KMGH, COLORADO STATE PATROL, CNN)
By KMGH Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) - A Colorado State Patrol trooper is recovering after getting hit by a car and falling over the side of a bridge.

Dashcam video shows the moment Kevin Bagley falls over a bridge after a suspected impaired driver crashed into his patrol vehicle, pushing him over the edge.

“We are so lucky, where he fell, was softer than what he could have landed on to the left or to the right of where he fell. We got lucky,” Colorado State Patrol Col. Matthew Packard said.

Bagley had responded to the scene where a different suspected impaired driver hit another trooper’s car while they were at a scene Saturday morning.

It’s a dangerous problem that is happening so often and getting to a boiling point for troopers.

So far this year, 12 patrol vehicles have been hit.

“That is a precipitous increase from what we experienced last year. In 2022 of the whole year, we had eight,” Packard said. “Here we are in the middle of July and we’re already at 12. And I’m asking for everybody’s help. Lives are dependent upon decisions that are made behind the wheel of a car.”

The Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial stands not too far from the Colorado State Patrol Academy. It includes the names of state troopers killed after being hit by drunk drivers on the roadways and serves as a reminder of how serious these incidents can be.

Packard said enough is enough.

“I guess my direction to my troopers, is wherever you are today. I want you to ratchet it up,” he said. “And I want you to be more attentive to those violations that we know are causing crashes.”

Those violations could include impaired driving, speeding or distracted driving.

“We’re going to saturate that with strict enforcement efforts to try to help convince people that they need to make better driving decisions,” Packard said. “And this is about one thing for me, and it’s about one thing for our troopers. We’re trying to make this place a little bit safer, we’re trying to save people’s lives.”

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there have been 95 traffic deaths so far this year in the state connected with a suspected impaired driver.

Copyright 2023 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child drowned Sunday in Meridian.
Child drowns in Meridian
Where the sheriff is king, these women say he coerced them into sex
Where the sheriff is king, these women say he coerced them into sex
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf

Latest News

Robert Hadden, center, leaves the federal courthouse in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023....
Gynecologist accused of sexually abusing over 200 patients is sentenced to 20 years in prison
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union...
The Biden administration proposes new rules to push insurers to boost mental health coverage
Luke Combs welcomed a child on stage to sing 'Fast Car' during a concert at Foxborough,...
Luke Combs brings young cancer survivor on stage to sing ‘Fast Car’
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Russian fighter jet fired flares at US drone over Syria and damaged it, US military says
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit...
US to send up to $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, officials say