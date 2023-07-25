Copeland Center ribbon cutting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Earlier today, the Copeland Center cut the ribbon on its brand new facility in downtown meridian.

This new complex comes with an 11,300 square foot business center as well as a 5,000 square foot ballroom open for anyone in the community to rent out.

With this new building the Copeland’s look to bring something back to the queen city, doing their part to restore business in downtown Meridian.

“The Copeland Center is one of your the newest state-of-the-art. Elegant venues.

We offer office spaces, along with an event space that you can have your special events, parties, weddings, you name it.”,

said owner Merche Copeland.

When asked what impact the new building would be, owner Jimmy Copeland said, “Well, we have noticed that there’s been a need for different venues in the meridian and we want to be a part of that.

The city of meridian is growing and we’re trying to grow the city, Meridian downtown in this African American business district.

So, we thought this would be an additive to it and we have more things to come in the future.”

The Copeland’s cut the ribbon in style with music and food for all in attendance.

For more information on how to book the Copeland Center you can visit their Facebook page, or you can call their office at 601-692-3555.

