Hattiesburg Zoo ostrich recovering after surgery on broken wing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Twig, a 15-year-old female ostrich at the Hattiesburg Zoo, is recovering after having surgery to repair a broken bone in her wing.

The big bird has been a member of the zoo since 2009. However, on June 8, the zoo’s animal care team members noted she was presenting a wing droop on her left side.

Under the direction of Zoo Veterinarian Julia MacGregor, the team immobilized Twig for a full exam including bloodwork and X-rays, which showed a broken proximal humerus in the left wing with no other injuries noted.

“It was a clean break with minimal displacement or movement of the bone fragments, and the bone did not break through the skin, which made Twig a good candidate for repair,” said Dr. MacGregor.

The care team wrapped the wing to hold it in a more natural position and started Twig on pain management while work was done to schedule a surgical repair.

Staff decided to work with the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital to repair Twig’s broken bone. Officials said this choice was two-fold: First, the school has a dedicated zoological medicine service that treats exotic animals, including ostriches, and the zoological medicine service is led by boarded faculty who are experts in their field.

“Also, under consideration was the task of transporting a 250 lb. ostrich to a medical appointment, which is far different than putting your pet dog or cat in your car and taking them to your local veterinarian,” said Kristen Moore, Hattiesburg Zoo’s animal curator. “Due to the heat and obvious transportation challenges, we wanted to expedite the trip for Twig and keep her safe and comfortable prior to, during and after her treatment.”

The case was initially reviewed by Thomas Tully, DVM (LSU 1986), DECZM, professor of zoological medicine, who reached out to the LSU Vet Med food animal and equine services to conduct the surgery.

On Wednesday, June 21, Twig underwent surgery with LSU’s team of large animal surgeons, including Andrew Muir, DVM, assistant professor of food animal medicine and surgery; Lawrence Kadic, DVM, DACVS, instructor of equine medicine; Michael St. Blanc, DVM (LSU 2017), equine surgery resident; and Alaina Kuehr, DVM, food animal intern; as well as Patricia Queiroz-Williams, DVM, professor of veterinary anesthesiology.

“Working with the Hattiesburg Zoo and our team at LSU Vet Med, we successfully conducted surgery on Twig, the female ostrich, to repair her broken wing,” said Dr. Muir. “Our team will continue to collaborate with the Hattiesburg Zoo staff throughout her recovery process, ensuring her well-being. It’s always rewarding to contribute our expertise in large animal surgery to help these remarkable creatures like Twig return to their normal, feisty selves. Working at LSU Vet Med allows us to see a variety of species, and it’s both cool and gratifying to be able to provide care for animals like Twig.

We are committed to providing exceptional care for animals of all kinds, including exotic species, and this surgery exemplifies that dedication.”

Twig now has a permanent plate and screws holding the broken bone together, giving long-term stability to the affected bone. Officials said she did well through the surgery and recovery process.

The Hattiesburg bird is now back at home, housed in the zoo’s hoof stock quarantine area, and she is checked on daily to assess any signs of discomfort or stress.

Dr. MacGregor and her team have fully anesthetized Twig at the Hattiesburg Zoo to take X-rays, assess the incision site, determine proper healing and then re-bandaged to keep her wing still, which will allow for optimal healing. Zoo staff have remained in close contact with LSU doctors during Twig’s recovery process and is thankful for their assistance in returning Twig to optimum health.

Officials said Twig is eating well and showing signs of returning to her “feisty” personality. In captivity, she could expect to live between 30-40 years under humane care.

A second full anesthesia procedure will take place again this week.

