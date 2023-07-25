The heat is ramping up through the rest of the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Mostly sunny skies continue, but the heat is cranking up, so crank up your air conditioners. Highs are trending above average in the upper 90s, be sure to practice heat safety. Skies remain rain free, so it will be another great day to enjoy outdoor activities.

Feels-like temperature are near 100 degrees this afternoon, but no heat advisories are issued for the area. However, by Friday a limited risk for heat stress is possible lasting through the weekend. Make sure you know how to identify the signs of heat exhaustions and heat stroke. We could see highs in the triple digits return by Monday. Stay safe and have a terrific day.

