The heat is ramping up through the rest of the week

Even hotter days ahead
Even hotter days ahead(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Mostly sunny skies continue, but the heat is cranking up, so crank up your air conditioners. Highs are trending above average in the upper 90s, be sure to practice heat safety. Skies remain rain free, so it will be another great day to enjoy outdoor activities.

Feels-like temperature are near 100 degrees this afternoon, but no heat advisories are issued for the area. However, by Friday a limited risk for heat stress is possible lasting through the weekend. Make sure you know how to identify the signs of heat exhaustions and heat stroke. We could see highs in the triple digits return by Monday. Stay safe and have a terrific day.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child drowned Sunday in Meridian.
Child drowns in Meridian
Where the sheriff is king, these women say he coerced them into sex
Where the sheriff is king, these women say he coerced them into sex
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf

Latest News

Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates
We’re monitoring two tropical disturbances
A hotter pattern returns for the middle & end of week
Get ready for it to heat up again soon
Rain free throughout the day
High pressure keeps rain at bay and skies clear
Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the beautiful day today as the humidity has been low...
Picture perfect days ahead