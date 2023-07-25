Hicks crowned 2023 Miss Neshoba County Fair

Hattie Hicks wins 90th annual Miss Neshoba County Fair pageant
MISS NCF 2023
MISS NCF 2023(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Fair continued one of it’s many traditions Monday night. The 90th annual Miss Neshoba County Fair pageant.

Hattie Hicks was crowned as this year’s winner. Hicks was one of 11 young women in the competition.

This year’s theme was ‘Girls Having Fun’ highlighting the ladies talents, accomplishments and beauty. They competed in interview, fair wear and evening gown.

Lauren Gwen Posey got second alternate. Maggie Griffis was named first alternate and received the congeniality award. The fair wear award went too Ana Holley. Interview winner was Maggie Peebles and the photogenic award was awarded to Harley Posey.

