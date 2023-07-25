Meridian City Council discusses urban renewal plan at work session

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council is still working to improve city infrastructure.

City council members and Mayor Jimmie Smith met Tuesday morning for another work session to discuss the urban renewal bond issue and plan.

At the meeting, a government consultant shared some detailed information about what is needed to get the urban renewal bond issue and plan completed

Ward 3 City Councilman Joseph Norwood shares an update on the process from the council’s perspective.

“We’re still in the early phases of urban renewal today. We’re just getting more details about the actual procedure, and we have a set of deadlines for the second work session in August for the Council to have proposed streets that they want pave in their districts,” said Councilman Norwood.

The urban renewal bond issue would not increase taxes for residents.

It will also improve and update specified streets throughout the city.

News 11 will keep you updated as we learn more about the progress of the urban renewal plan.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child drowned Sunday in Meridian.
Child drowns in Meridian
Where the sheriff is king, these women say he coerced them into sex
Where the sheriff is king, these women say he coerced them into sex
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Meridian Police Patrol car stolen Monday night
Meridian Police Department patrol car stolen Monday night

Latest News

Spotlighting cabin life at Neshoba County Fair
Meridian City Council discusses urban renewal plan at work session
News 11 spotlights cabin life at the Neshoba County Fair.
Spotlighting cabin life at Neshoba County Fair
One Neshoba County Fair founding family discusses importance of fair traditions.
One Neshoba County Fair founding family discusses importance of fair traditions