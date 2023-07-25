Meridian City Council discusses urban renewal plan at work session

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council is still working to improve city infrastructure.

City council members and Mayor Jimmie Smith met Tuesday morning for another work session to discuss the urban renewal bond issue and plan.

At the meeting, a government consultant shared some detailed information about what is needed to get the urban renewal bond issue and plan completed

Ward 3 City Councilman Joseph Norwood shares an update on the process from the council’s perspective.

“We’re still in the early phases of urban renewal today. We’re just getting more details about the actual procedure, and we have a set of deadlines for the second work session in August for the Council to have proposed streets that they want pave in their districts,” said Councilman Norwood.

The urban renewal bond issue would not increase taxes for residents.

It will also improve and update specified streets throughout the city.

News 11 will keep you updated as we learn more about the progress of the urban renewal plan.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.