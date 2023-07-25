Meridian Police Department patrol car stolen Monday night

Meridian Police Patrol car stolen Monday night
Meridian Police Patrol car stolen Monday night(AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to law enforcement, Meridian Police Department patrol car 148, a black and white Dodge Charger, was stolen just after 11:00 pm Monday night from the parking lot of the police department.

At 11:23 pm a call went out for Lauderdale County Sheriff Department to assist in recovery of the vehicle. The suspect had allegedly just been released on an intoxication hold.

After taking LCSD and MPD on a chase, MPD was able to taken the suspect into custody near the I-20 Texas Turnaround at approximately 12:06 am.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child drowned Sunday in Meridian.
Child drowns in Meridian
Where the sheriff is king, these women say he coerced them into sex
Where the sheriff is king, these women say he coerced them into sex
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf

Latest News

Ribbon cutting for the Copeland Center
Even hotter days ahead
The heat is ramping up through the rest of the week
MISS NCF 2023
Hicks crowned 2023 Miss Neshoba County Fair
The Copelands stand together to cut the ribbon marking the opening of their new building.
Copeland Center hosts ribbon cutting