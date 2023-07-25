Meridian Police Department patrol car stolen Monday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to law enforcement, Meridian Police Department patrol car 148, a black and white Dodge Charger, was stolen just after 11:00 pm Monday night from the parking lot of the police department.

At 11:23 pm a call went out for Lauderdale County Sheriff Department to assist in recovery of the vehicle. The suspect had allegedly just been released on an intoxication hold.

After taking LCSD and MPD on a chase, MPD was able to taken the suspect into custody near the I-20 Texas Turnaround at approximately 12:06 am.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

