Funeral services for Mr. David “Rod” Stephens will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 12:30 pm at The Copeland Center with Rev. Ricky Spells officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. Stephens, 39, of Meridian, who died Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Ochsner Rush Health. A visitation will be Tuesday, July 25, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.