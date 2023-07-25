Funeral services for Mr. Jimmy Whitehead will begin at 2:30 PM Thursday, July 27, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church of Meridian with the Reverend Dr. Rhett G. Payne, III officiating. Service Music will be provided by Mr. Michael Gibson. Private interment is in Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Whitehead, 74, of Meridian, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at his home with his loving family at his side.

Jimmy had many passions in life with a few being cards with friends, rounds of golf at Northwood Country Club, his Ole Miss Rebels; but most importantly his family and grandchildren. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Meridian. Jimmy retired after a long career with Union National Life Insurance Company. Jimmy attended Meridian Community College and was a Veteran of the U.S. Airforce.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Susan Whitehead; children, Walter Whitehead and Daniel Whitehead (Fiancé Stephanie Felton); Grandchildren Rhett Whitehead, John Henry “Hank” Whitehead, and Halleigh Whitehead. Siblings Bobbie Rea (Chuck) and Rick Whitehead (Teresa); his mother-in-law, Katherine Eppes; Sister-in-law, Kathy Yarborough, as well as a host of nieces and nephews and extended family members and friends.

Mr. Whitehead is preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Sara Whitehead; and his father-in-law, Walter Eppes.

Pallbearers William Alexander, Richmond Alexander, Eric Tolleson, John Rea, Spencer Sikes, Ross Dial, David Naron, and Rhett Whitehead. Honorary Pallbearers will be Randy Robinson, Jim Swartzfager, George Ranager, Johnny Johnson, George Booth, Jack Blackledge, Dr. Ric Alexander, and Dr. Kent Darcey.

The Whitehead family would like to express special thanks to Dr. John Voss, and the Staff at Accent Hospice for their exceptional care during the last few months.

The Whitehead family suggest memorial be made to First Presbyterian Church or to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Whitehead family will receive guests from 1:00 PM until 2:15 PM at the church prior to funeral services.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.