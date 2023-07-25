Graveside services celebrating the life of Mr. Richard Waldon “Smitty” Smith will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, with the Reverend Dr. Randy Scarbrough officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Smith, age 79, of Meridian passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at his residence.

Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Judy Smith; children, Monya Foreman and Nina Grayson; brothers, David Smith (Debbie) and Carl Smith (Janie); sisters, Becky Holcombe (Ray) and Rachel Haguewood; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Waddie and Cynthia Lee Smith; his sister, Ester Dennis; and his stepson, Larry “Dink” Davis.

Pallbearers will be Danny Shelton, Kel Smith, Lee Allen, Paul Johnson, Mike Johnston, and Johnny Mars. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Bidgood, Charles Barrett, Kirby Drake, and Harrison Campbell.

The family will receive guests from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

