Funeral services for Mrs. Easter Delores Adams will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 2:00 pm at St. Paul UMC, Meridian with Rev. David McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in Okatibbee Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Adams, 70, of Meridian, who died Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A visitation will be held Friday, July 28, 2023 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

