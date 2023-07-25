Ms. Ada Ree Sillman

Ada Ree Sillman
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Ms. Ada Ree Sillman will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Paul Primitive Baptist Church, Lauderdale with Rev. Larry Mercer officiating.  Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Lauderdale with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Ms. Sillman, 88, of Meridian, who died Saturday, July 22, 2023 at her residence.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child drowned Sunday in Meridian.
Child drowns in Meridian
Where the sheriff is king, these women say he coerced them into sex
Where the sheriff is king, these women say he coerced them into sex
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf

Latest News

Jimmy Whitehead
Mr. Jimmy Whitehead
Mr. James Watts
Ms. Michelle King
Mr. Charles E. Triplett
Mrs. Easter Delores Adams