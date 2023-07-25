Funeral services for Ms. Ada Ree Sillman will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Paul Primitive Baptist Church, Lauderdale with Rev. Larry Mercer officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Lauderdale with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Ms. Sillman, 88, of Meridian, who died Saturday, July 22, 2023 at her residence.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.