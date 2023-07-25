Neshoba County Fair hosts annual Veterans Memorial Service

PHILIDELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -The Neshoba County Fair is known for being Mississippi’s Giant House Party. Still, every year, families gather to honor the lives of people who fight and who have fought for our freedom.

The Neshoba County Fair means so much to many people in our community, and over the past 134 years, the fair has hosted many special events. For as long as fairgoers can remember, the fair has honored its veterans, service members, and fallen service members with a special ceremony.

“I just think it’s a very patriotic community, and we’ve had presidential candidates, governors, representatives, local leaders speak for many, many years. It’s the Mississippi’s giant house party, no doubt. But again, taking time to honor our service Veterans Service members that have fallen and serve current serving service members is tremendous,” said the Deputy Director for Logistics Operations (J-4) Joint Staff, Clint Walker.

People honored at today’s ceremony mean so much to those around them, and the fair hosts this memorial service so those who have served or who are still serving know they are appreciated.

“Most of the veterans. Particularly the veterans on the program that they are a part of their community, whether it be in Neshoba County or outside, so it’s always good to pay homage to, you know, those that’s fallen. Not necessarily fallen to just serve before,” said Battalion Commander of 298 Support Battalion, Rodney Hodge.

But throughout the ceremony, guest speakers wanted young people to realize how important their job is in hopes of making them aware military service is necessary within the community and throughout the nation.

“The big thing I want to talk about is service. People can serve in the military, but there’s so many more ways to serve as well in their communities, schools, churches. Again, service is important, and we need that in our society today,” said Walker.

