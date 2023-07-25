One Neshoba County Fair founding family discusses importance of fair traditions

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Fair is in full swing and we are taking a deeper look into its history.

The Neshoba County Fair, also known as Mississippi’s giant house party, was started in 1889 by three founding families, one being the Fox family.

News 11 sat down with some of Nathan and Anna Fox’s children to talk about the origins of the fair.

“From what I understand, my grandfather’s father was one of the three founding fathers of the fair. They lived in the community of Coldwater just a couple of miles down the dirt road that used to be there. Later turned it into the Neshoba County Fair rather than just the Coldwater Fair. Our original cabin is still on Founder Square, the Fox Den. It’s shared by other family members, the Mckay family, so this tiny cabin is divided right down the middle. Foxes on one side. The McKay is on the other. We, as children stayed there,” said Patty Landrum, the third child.

For the Fox family attending the fair is a tradition centered around family.

“We are very thankful that Nathan and Anna Fox started this tradition and their vision of what the fair would be, and it grew. Because I think it is something like there’s nowhere else and you can’t explain it to anybody. You can show them pictures. You got to feel. You got to be here and feel the heat and feel the joy and the fun and the food,” said Lisa Dyer, the fourth child.

The family has grown significantly since 1889 meaning their cabin has as well. Their current cabin now has space for over 70 people to sleep for the week of the fair.

“We all completely agreed that it would be really something they would really have enjoyed knowing that we did, was reinvest our inheritance, their inheritance to us in the cabin. So, we tore down two cabins and rebuilt, rebuilt this cabin here for really it’s an effort to keep the future generations coming. A place to come, if they wanted to. So, now all it takes is desire. We used to have the challenges with bed space but that’s not an issue anymore and shouldn’t be for a decade or so. So, we’re happy we could pass on to our future generations,” said Greg Greenleaf, the fifth child.

Three generations of family members stay at the current Fox Family Legacy Cabin.

The fair has been going on for 134 years and the family plans to create even more traditions in the future.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.