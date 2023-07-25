We’re monitoring two tropical disturbances

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A tropical disturbance that’s known as 95L (near the Lesser Antilles) has had to battle dry air & wind shear...which has helped suppress its development thus far. It went from a likely chance to now a low chance of development as it moves towards the Caribbean Sea, but conditions could become a little more favorable for development over the next day or so. So, we’ll continue to monitor this disturbance.

Also, there’s a low chance for development off the SE Coast of the U.S. as a disturbance approaches that area over the next week. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

