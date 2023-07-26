Man charged with stealing car
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police have charged a man in a recent car theft.
Roderick Butler, 41, was charged with taking a motor vehicle and faces felony drug charges as well.
Butler is charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), and felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
His bond was set at $100,000 for the vehicle theft and $50,000 for the possession charges.
News 11 requested clarification on whether this involved the taking a police car but has not yet heard back from MPD.
