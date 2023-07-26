Boil Water notice for Rose Hill

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Due to ongoing line replacement and repair, Tues, July 25, a boil water notice is issued by the Rose Hill Water Association for customers in the service areas: on all roads east of the intersection of Highway 18 and CR 1824. Including CR 1828 and 1830. This does not include CR 22.

Approximately 100 households are affected by this repair.

