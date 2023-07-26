Charles Edward Chaves, 85, of Livingston passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at DCH Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. He was born July 6, 1938, in Louisiana to William Mortmous Chaves and Laura Gertrude Reeves Chaves.

A bee keeper, goat farmer, and owner of race quarter horses, Mr. Chaves had a passion for life and lived life to the fullest. Known to most as “Blackie” or Paw Paw Blackie,” he was very involved in the agricultural foundation. Although he had many passions, none exceeded the love he had for his family. His family meant more to him than anything in life and he always wanted the best for them.

Survivors include his sons, Rocky Edward Chaves; Rodney Lavon Chaves (Linda); Ricky Lane Chaves (Allison); and Kenneth Wayne Chaves (Teresa); daughters, Debra Renee Lielani Nelson; Darlene Kippio; Shuwanna Schrempf; and Michelle Lyday; sister, Mary A. Hobbs; 11 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Mortmous Chaves and Laura Gertrude Chaves; wife, Nell Rainer Chaves; and brother, William M. Chaves.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Briggs Chapel Church in Porterville, Mississippi. Burial will follow in the Briggs Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers: Jeff Latham, Brendan Lyday, Brent Lyday, Mike Nelson, and Ricky Lane Chaves.

