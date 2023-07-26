City of Meridian Arrest Report July 26, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JOHNNY C TAYLOR19721203 H KORNEGAY DR MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
LINDA D TELL1986200 NORTH HILLS ST APT 4C MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
CHARLES J HALL JR19931314 32ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
PROFANE LANGUAGE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 26, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:29 PM on July 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:43 AM on July 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:15 AM on July 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police Patrol car stolen Monday night
Meridian Police Department patrol car stolen Monday night
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
MISS NCF 2023
Hicks crowned 2023 Miss Neshoba County Fair
Portion of 7th Street closed
Street closure in Meridian
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with possible cash payout of $422 million

Latest News

Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 25, 2023
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Meridian Police Patrol car stolen Monday night
Meridian Police Department patrol car stolen Monday night
Daily Docket 1
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 24, 2023