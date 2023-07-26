City of Meridian Arrest Report July 26, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 1:29 PM on July 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 6:43 AM on July 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:15 AM on July 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.