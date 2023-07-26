City of Meridian Arrest Report July 26, 2023
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JOHNNY C TAYLOR
|1972
|1203 H KORNEGAY DR MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|LINDA D TELL
|1986
|200 NORTH HILLS ST APT 4C MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CHARLES J HALL JR
|1993
|1314 32ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
PROFANE LANGUAGE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 26, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:29 PM on July 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:43 AM on July 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:15 AM on July 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.