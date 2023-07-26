East Central Community College implements new Out-of-School Youth Program

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College implemented an Out-of-School Youth Program this year for those ages 16 to 24. The program is for those who are not attending school and looking to get into the workforce.

“This program was implemented because we received grant funding through Southern Mississippi planning and development district to be able to provide youth in the surrounding area the opportunity to not only obtain employment but be able to maintain long-term successful employment in the workplace,” said ECCC Youth Program Coordinator, Shavonn Pruitt.

Youth will take part in a 4-week development course followed by a paid internship with partnering local businesses in the surrounding areas.

“We’ve had some experiences in the past with East Central and they’ve all been good experiences, but we really needed somebody for the Summer and during this period of time. Something good for young people to know is one gets a thorough application, put your facts out there but then be glad you’re having that opportunity to at least be considered,” said Community Development Partnership President, David Vowell.

Vowell said that’s exactly how Searra Wilson presented herself. Wilson is currently serving her time in the program as the Communications Director with the Community Development Partnership in Philadelphia. She said after losing both of her parents during the COVID-19 pandemic, entering the program became a step in the right direction for her life.

“For my career path, I’ve never really been certain about one specific thing I’ve always wanted to do but I’ve always known that I wanted to help people and be of service to people and I feel like that’s really what made the community development partnership stand out to me. because of the mission of being involved with the community and just trying to better the area and the quality of life for everyone around here,” said Community Development Partnership Communications Director, Searra Wilson.

From attending business meetings for potential investors to creating brochures for upcoming events. Wilson said it’s been a fun and exciting experience.

“I get to see everything that goes on behind the doors, behind the scenes of how we bring business here and how the partnerships are developed between the different business leaders. Local leaders, tribal leaders, even state leaders and just seeing how everything comes together,” said Wilson.

“Her attitude and the finished product she put on the table are great. It’s just been a blessing. I can call her and tell her I need you to help me with this. I need you to help me with that. To be around her and young people like her and Spencer that really want to be a part of our community and make our relationship with the tribe and the city and the county better. It’s just been really rewarding,” said Vowell.

Pruitt said she hopes more local businesses partner with the ECCC’s program. For more information about the program cal Shavonn Pruitt at 601-635-6404.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.