Evelyn Virginia Jackson Kelly

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Evelyn Virginia Jackson Kelly, 91, of Butler passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. She was born August 18, 1931, in Butler, Alabama.

Mrs. Kelly devoted her life to home and family. Family meant everything to her which was evident in her constant doting over her husband and children. Anyone who knew her, knew that she had a love for children. She taught at Windham’s Nursery School in Butler for many years and also taught the three and four year olds in Sunday school at Butler First Baptist.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori Kelly Bell; sister, Doris Ford; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Ira Jackson; her husband, Bill Kelly; two sons, Patrick Kelly and Geary Kelly; and one daughter, Bonnie Jean Kelly Sisty.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home. A private burial will follow in the Butler City Cemetery.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

