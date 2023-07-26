Football Preview: Northeast Lauderdale Trojans

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans are beginning a new era, as they have a new Head Football Coach.

John Douglass is now the Trojans’ new head football coach after his stint at Meridian High School.

Coach Douglass has high hopes for the Trojans’ football program, and those hopes include competing for District Titles and making runs in the Playoffs.

However, he knows that, in order to make it there, it all starts in the offseason.

“We had a very good Spring. I felt like it was productive. I felt like we got a lot taught, a lot of offense and defense installed, and then we kind of transitioned into the summer. We’ve had good turnout. I mean you saw today, we had almost 40 kids out here. That’s probably about what we’ve averaged over the course of the summer,” Coach Douglass said.

Under new leadership, Northeast’s players are confident in their Head Coach’s ability to put them in the best place to succeed during the season.

“He’s trying to put us in the best situation he can. You know? Even if it’s not an older guy, if it’s an underclassman, he’s getting them work, and putting the best person in the spot to make us successful,” Senior Middle Linebacker, Lake Brooks, said.

Even before his first season has begun, Coach Douglass has seen some of his players step up, in the offseason, into leadership roles on the team.

“It feels good, but you know, with me being young, with a young team as well, I just gotta step up to fill in the role and the shoes of my older teammates, to be a leader for them,” Junior Quarterback, Jase Jimson said.

The Trojans begin official practice next week.

