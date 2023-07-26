Great pool weather for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The infamous “Heat Dome” continues to dominate the Plains, but it’ll slide closer to us over the next few days...merging with another upper high off the East Coast. With this pattern in control, expect little to no rain with above average highs. Plus, it’ll be humid as moisture flows in off the Gulf of Mexico... making it “feel” hotter as heat index values creep up.

Thursday, heat indices will range from 100-105 degrees during the afternoon. Friday, heat indices will range from 103-107. This weekend, heat indices will hover around 110, and heat alerts could be in effect. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. As mentioned rain will be hard to find, but an isolated PM shower or storm can’t be ruled out this weekend.

Next week, the high heat and humidity will follow us... along with little in the way of rain-relief.

