Great pool weather for Thursday

Go for it!
Go for it!(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The infamous “Heat Dome” continues to dominate the Plains, but it’ll slide closer to us over the next few days...merging with another upper high off the East Coast. With this pattern in control, expect little to no rain with above average highs. Plus, it’ll be humid as moisture flows in off the Gulf of Mexico... making it “feel” hotter as heat index values creep up.

Thursday, heat indices will range from 100-105 degrees during the afternoon. Friday, heat indices will range from 103-107. This weekend, heat indices will hover around 110, and heat alerts could be in effect. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. As mentioned rain will be hard to find, but an isolated PM shower or storm can’t be ruled out this weekend.

Next week, the high heat and humidity will follow us... along with little in the way of rain-relief.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police Patrol car stolen Monday night
Meridian Police Department patrol car stolen Monday night
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
MISS NCF 2023
Hicks crowned 2023 Miss Neshoba County Fair
Portion of 7th Street closed
Street closure in Meridian
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with possible cash payout of $422 million

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 26th, 2023
Feels-like temps near 105 degrees
Highs are soaring in the upper 90s
Continue practicing heat safety
Heat index values hover around 100 degrees for Wed.
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 25th, 2023