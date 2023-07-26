Heat index values hover around 100 degrees for Wed.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The upper-level ridge of high pressure or “heat dome” will slide east towards our area for Hump Day. It’ll bring the heat with it...leading to highs that will be back at or above the average. Mid-upper 90s are expected for highs on Wednesday, and heat indices will hover around 100 degrees...ranging from 99-105. We haven’t had heat indices over 100 degrees since last Saturday, so I hope you enjoyed our brief break from high heat.

It’ll get even hotter as the weekend draws near with highs in the upper 90s Thursday - Saturday, and heat indices will climb from around 105 on Thursday to near 110 by Saturday. Sunday through next Tuesday, the heat dome will have a good influence over our area. So, actual highs could hit 100 degrees and heat indices could get over 110. So, it’s important to brace yourself for another dose of high heat: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

Don’t count on much rain relief. It’ll be hard to find a shower between now and Friday. However, isolated showers will be possible this weekend into early next week. The heat dome is expected to break down by the end of next week which would lead to higher rain chances and temps a bit closer to average. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

We have a disturbance that recently moved off the African Coast, and it’s expected to move W/NW with time. For now, the National Hurricane Center is giving this tropical disturbance a low chance for development, but its chances could increase with time. On its path, it’ll have lots of dry air to encounter which could hinder its development. Yet, there are some forecast models that want to develop this system. So, it’s definitely one to watch.

There’s another area to watch off the SE coast, but wind shear may be its demise. It has a very low chance to develop over the next week, but stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

