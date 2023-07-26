Highs are soring in the upper 90s

Feels-like temps near 105 degrees
Feels-like temps near 105 degrees
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! Highs continue to increase into the upper 90s. When humidity is taken into account feels-like temperatures are near 105 degrees this afternoon. Drink plenty of water throughout the day and stay in the a/c as much as you can. A few clouds will help fill the mostly sunny skies we can expect through the day. Skies will remain clear thanks to high pressure.

The heat will continue to crank up for the rest of the week and into the weekend. 100 degree high temperatures are possible Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week. No advisories are in effect as of now, but that could change as we get closer to the weekend. Feels-like temps will also increase over 105 degrees by Saturday. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.

