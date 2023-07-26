Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise

A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.(Source: WCBS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW YORK (Gray News) - Authorities are working a collapse and fire involving a large crane on top of a high-rise building in Manhattan Wednesday morning, the New York Fire Department said.

The crane is located on a vacant building under construction, local media reported.

On top of the crane’s platform, flames and smoke are seen in images captured by local media.

