MDOT says bridge replacement is underway in Clarke County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation a $4.27 million project to replace two bridges on State Route 145 in Clarke County is underway. Bridges No. 35.0 and No. 43.8 on SR 145 are being replaced.

One bridge is located in Shubuta, MS. The other is located just south of De Soto, MS.

In a statement released from MDOT, beams have been set and diaphragms poured for both bridges. The bridge decks are complete on 43.8 and the bridge deck for 35.0 is nearly complete.

This project was awarded to T.L. Wallace and should be completed in 2024.

