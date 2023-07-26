Meridian City Council discuss repaving partnership with MPSD

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Another topic discussed at the Meridian city council work session this week was a repaving partnership between the city and Meridian Public School District.

City council members agreed to help the school district repair roads and teacher parking lots at multiple schools.

Ward 3 City Councilman, Joseph Norwood, shares an update on that ongoing effort.

“It’s an agreement with the city school system where they’re paying for the asphalt and the city would do the work. And it’s just a bad section of where the teachers’ parking lot is, where the roots have grown up through the streets. The school has went on and removed the trees that were causing this issue and now just coming back to redo the pavement because of the damage,” said Councilman Norwood.

Councilman Norwood said the paving work started with Magnolia Middle and Parkview Elementary. Repaving work began at West Hills Elementary on Thursday.

He said the roadwork should be completed before school starts in August.

