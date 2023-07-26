Meridian High School set to host student-parent orientations

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The new school year will be here before you know it!

The Meridian Public School District is gearing up for the upcoming school year by hosting its high school student-parent orientation next week.

At the hour-long sessions, school officials will go over grade-level information, scheduling details, attendance, dress code, offer school tours, inform the public of campus renovations, and students will also be able to get their school IDs.

Tanyera Patton, the Lead Counselor at Meridian High School, said attending these meetings is not only good for the students but a benefit for the parents as well.

The Meridian High School Student-Parent Orientation will be on August 1.

Freshmen orientation will be at 10 a.m., sophomore orientation will be at 11 a.m. and juniors orientation will be at 1 p.m. with seniors at 2 p.m.

