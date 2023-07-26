Meridian High School shares new college and career initiatives

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District is preparing for the upcoming school year and is working to create new opportunities for its high school students.

The school district is in the process of strengthening its college and career initiatives.

They have hired a new college and career counselor at Meridian High School to get juniors and seniors ready for their next step after high school.

Tiffanie Roberts, the College and Career Counselor, said she is so excited to be able to help students achieve their goals.

“It’s a new position this year, college and career counselor, and eventually we’re working toward creating a stand-alone College and Career Center where we’ll have college resources, financial aid resources, career resources, military resources so that students can have better access to what they need to make the decision about what they want to do when they leave high school,” said Roberts.

Meridian High School is able to offer these services to students because of a grant called the Gear Up Grant, which was awarded to the school in 2018.

