Mississippi Armed Forces Museum attracted 90K visitors last year

The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum will begin upgrading its American Civil War and World War...
The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum will begin upgrading its American Civil War and World War Two exhibits this summer.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The number of visitors to the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby has doubled in the last four years.

Museum staff said more than 90,0000 people visited the museum and its outreach activities during the last fiscal year, which ended on June 30.

“I think it’s been unique to see so many family members taking interest in this and a renewed sense of pride and patriotism in our state and in our country for our military contributions, so we’re looking forward to I guess our next goal will be to break 100,000,” Tommy Lofton, museum director.

The previous year, the museum attracted more than 70,000 visitors, and just before the pandemic, in fiscal year 2019, the museum brought in more than 45,000 people.

“I think it’s a phenomenal museum, just to have a small piece of Mississippi history, to see how integral the State of Mississippi and Mississippi service members have been since the foundation of our country up until today,” said Keveon Taylor, museum visitor.

The museum opened back in October of 2001.

