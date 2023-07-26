Paving project underway

32nd Street, in front of West Hills Elementary School, is getting a facelift!
32nd Street, in front of West Hills Elementary School, is getting a facelift!(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 32nd Street, in front of West Hills Elementary School, is getting a facelift!

Paving is currently underway thanks to a partnership between the City of Meridian and the Meridian Public School District Board, according to Ida Brown, with the city of Meridian.

Public Works Director David Hodge says the project is expected to be complete before the start of the 2023-24 school year.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police Patrol car stolen Monday night
Meridian Police Department patrol car stolen Monday night
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
MISS NCF 2023
Hicks crowned 2023 Miss Neshoba County Fair
Portion of 7th Street closed
Street closure in Meridian
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with possible cash payout of $422 million

Latest News

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
Feels-like temps near 105 degrees
Highs are soring in the upper 90s
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Konihata Men’s and Women’s Stickball Team.
Kemper County Elementary Construction.
Kemper County School District welcomes Kemper County Elementary