Paving project underway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 32nd Street, in front of West Hills Elementary School, is getting a facelift!

Paving is currently underway thanks to a partnership between the City of Meridian and the Meridian Public School District Board, according to Ida Brown, with the city of Meridian.

Public Works Director David Hodge says the project is expected to be complete before the start of the 2023-24 school year.

