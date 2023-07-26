Possible charges in Carlee Russell case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham attorney, Eric Guster, had been highly skeptical of the Carlee Russell disappearance case since the beginning, quickly calling it a hoax on social media. With an extensive history in criminal defense and crime analysis, Guster breaks down the possible charges Carlee could face after admitting to fabricating the entire story of her abduction and captivity for two days.

Guster said that Carlee Russell could potentially face multiple charges for her actions.

He stated, “Hoover Police accuse Russell of theft from her job,” alleging that she stole a bathrobe and toilet paper leading up to the night of the staged kidnapping.

Additionally, Guster pointed out that Russell could be charged with obstruction of justice for providing false statements to investigating officers.

He explained, “When you make a false statement to an officer, each one of those statements can be its own count.” This means that each false statement could lead to separate charges.

Regarding the 911 call Russell made, reporting a baby alone on the side of the road, Guster classified it as a “false police report,” which could also be a charge against her.

While there may be other charges, Guster acknowledges the difficulty in determining them without access to all the evidence collected by the police. However, he asserts that jail time and fines are likely consequences.

Not representing the Russell family, Guster mentioned that if he were their attorney, he would have advised Carlee to come clean much sooner to potentially lessen the severity of the consequences. He highlighted the significant cost incurred by state and federal resources during the investigation, including manpower and overtime pay,

“Hoover is going to send them a bill,” he exclaimed.

Guster said he was personally impacted by the case, with his business and family facing attacks on social media due to his early skepticism about the validity of Carlee’s claims. He stated, “I know this is a lie, and I need to say it early. Someone’s out there looking for a light-skinned dude in a gray car who may have kidnapped someone. Suppose she goes through with this lie and blames someone,” he pondered.

Despite Russell claiming she acted alone, Guster believed that someone assisted her, and he anticipated those details would come to light during the legal proceedings. He also suggested that Carlee’s parents could face charges if they aided in the lie or in her lying to the police, though lying on TV is not a crime, fortunately for them, he said.

Guster points to several details in the case that led him to call it a hoax early on, including the improbability of spotting a baby on a highway at night, the lack of visibility while driving, and inconsistencies in Russell’s account compared to the surveillance footage released by Hoover police.

As the case progresses, Guster expects more information to emerge, shedding light on the truth behind Carlee Russell’s actions and the possible involvement of others. For now, the focus remains on the potential legal ramifications Russell could face for fabricating her kidnapping story.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said they were still not clear on where Carlee Russell was during her 49-hour disappearance nor what motivated her scheme.

The investigation into Carlee Russell’s case continues, and any formal charges will be determined by law enforcement and the legal system.

