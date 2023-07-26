Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Konihata Men’s and Women’s Stickball Team

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Konihata Men’s and Women’s Stickball Teams.

These two teams are the World Series Stickball Champions from the 73rd annual Choctaw Indian Fair.

Congratulations to the Konihata Men’s and Women’s Stickball teams on being this week’s Total Pain Care: Team of the Week.

