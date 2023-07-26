Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Konihata Men’s and Women’s Stickball Team

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Konihata Men’s and Women’s Stickball Teams.

These two teams are the World Series Stickball Champions from the 73rd annual Choctaw Indian Fair.

Congratulations to the Konihata Men’s and Women’s Stickball teams on being this week’s Total Pain Care: Team of the Week.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child drowned Sunday in Meridian.
Child drowns in Meridian
Where the sheriff is king, these women say he coerced them into sex
Where the sheriff is king, these women say he coerced them into sex
Meridian Police Patrol car stolen Monday night
Meridian Police Department patrol car stolen Monday night
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

Trojans' Head Coach, John Douglass, addresses his team after a Summer Camp session.
Football Preview: Northeast Lauderdale Trojans
Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville
Sen. Tommy Tuberville introduces legislation to address NIL in college sports
The Neshoba County fair hosts the Heart O' Dixie triathlon every year.
Triathletes hit the Neshoba County Fair
44th Annual Heart O' Dixie Triathlon at the Neshoba County Fair