ALEA warns of fentanyl, animal sedative mixture that injured on-duty trooper

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is warning and wants to educate the public about an increase in the trafficking of fentanyl mixed with a powerful sedative called xylazine, or “Tranq.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved xylazine for veterinary use. The drug can be found in liquid and powder forms and can be injected, snorted, smoked, or swallowed. It can be mixed with other drugs, including cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

The mixture hits close to home for ALEA, which said Sr. Trooper Charles May, who is assigned to ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division, was affected while in the process of transporting a subject to the Macon County Jail in early May. The individual became ill and emergency services were called to the scene. Shortly after the subject was administered Narcan and transported to a local hospital for treatment, May also fell ill. He was transported to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika for treatment and, according to ALEA, has since suffered from health-related issues.

“One of the most alarming issues with the increased use of xylazine and fentanyl is the fact that xylazine is not an opioid,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “This means naloxone (Narcan) will not reverse its effects, placing users at a higher risk of suffering a fatal drug poisoning.”

Experts still recommend administering naloxone if someone might be suffering from drug poisoning. People who inject drug mixtures containing xylazine can also develop severe wounds, including necrosis, which is the rotting of human tissue and could lead to amputation.

According to the CDC and shared in a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration release, 107,735 Americans died between August 2021 and August 2022 from drug poisonings, with 66 percent of those deaths involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl. The Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco Cartel in Mexico, using chemicals sourced mainly from China, are primarily responsible for most fentanyl trafficked in communities across the United States, law enforcement states.

“Not only is this affecting citizens across the nation, this rise is also a cause for concern regarding the well-being of our law enforcement and first responders. Just recently, one of our own, ALEA Senior Trooper Charles May, came in contact with an individual who was exposed to fentanyl mixed with xylazine and has suffered health-related issues since the incident occurred. This is why we feel it is imperative to share this information with all of our partners and the public.”

