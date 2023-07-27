Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old possibly abducted in Iowa

14-year-old Caydence Jane Roberts was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.
14-year-old Caydence Jane Roberts was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Authorities in Iowa have issued an alert for a 14-year-old who may have been abducted.

At 5:15 pm on Thursday, officials issued an alert for 14-year-old Caydence Jane Roberts. She was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.

Officials have not released any information on her (potential) abductor or suspect at this time.

Roberts is 5 feet tall, has blonde hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, a light-colored tank top, and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roderick Butler, 41, was charged with taking a motor vehicle.
Man charged with stealing police car
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
Mazeigh Grace
Rankin County family wants answers after three-month-old baby dies at daycare
Meridian Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a series of car burglaries.
MPD asks for help from public to ID car burglary suspect
The bodies of Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg were found in a car at...
Autopsy reveals carbon monoxide poisoning caused deaths of 3 Marines found in car

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after an injury on a...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off the practice field after calf injury
A 73-year-old man has died after he was crushed by a tractor this week in Texas.
73-year-old man crushed to death by John Deere tractor, officials say
Lauderdale County School District prepares for upcoming school year.
Lauderdale County School District prepares for upcoming school year
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday,...
LIVE: Biden to speak at Truman Civil Rights Symposium
MPSD host new teacher orientation at MSU-Meridian.
MPSD host new teacher orientation