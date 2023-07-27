Auburn nonprofit aims to support pregnant, parenting mothers in college

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than three million undergraduate college students are mothers. 43% of those women are single mothers.

Unplanned pregnancy is not unheard of in college. It can be a difficult time to navigate ways to move forward. That’s why one nonprofit founded in East Alabama aims to empower pregnant and parenting college students.

During her junior year at Auburn University in the mid-80s, Michelle Schultz and her now husband found out she was having a baby. She decided to terminate the pregnancy in a moment of fear and anxiety.

“From that and from the healing and sharing our story over time, just a relentless call to do something to make a difference and to impact students so that they would not feel like they were trapped into a corner and another I had the opportunity for further education and then Baby steps came to be,” said Schultz.

Baby Steps is a nonprofit organization that wants moms to feel like they are cared for in an extraordinary way.

“We really are trying to change that narrative and create a space where student moms, regardless of their background and regardless of their beliefs, can come and feel supported when they are experiencing an unplanned pregnancy,” said Charlton Jones, director of national marketing for Baby Steps.

Jones knows the hard work it takes to balance life as a student and a mom. She and her son, Camden, were one of the first Baby Steps Duo.

“It’s so emotionally satisfying and gratifying to know that not only is it possible, but regardless of the circumstances, you can make it happen. You can have both your education and your baby,” said the mother.

Baby Steps provides housing, community and support to pregnant and parenting mothers who are full-time students between 18 and 25.

The Baby Steps’ house and apartments give moms their space and privacy at no cost and other services, including professional counseling, childcare, groceries and much more.

“There are student moms across the nation that are going to find out they’re pregnant today. When they find that out, they won’t access to resources. They won’t have a community of support behind them. Many of them may find themselves to do this alone, and so Baby Steps, we can step in and say “We love you, we care about you, and we have resources to help you.”

Baby Steps is not only in Auburn. The organization has baby steps at the University of Alabama, University of Tennessee and the University of Central Florida.

If you would like to help out student moms, click here.

