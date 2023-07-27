City of Meridian Arrest Report July 27, 2023
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|BRAXTON D MCFALL
|1994
|3030 LITTLE ROCK RD UNION, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC DRUNK
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|SAUL ZEPEDA
|1991
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|ALEXIS GREEN
|2004
|1719 HWY 19N MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|JASON D VICK
|1980
|1009 TINSLEY CHISOLM RD DEKALB, MS
|DUI
CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
|TEVIN J COLE
|1992
|3780 RUFUS MARTIN RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|GLEN W JENKINS
|1978
|151 HWY 45 SHUQUALAK, MS
|STALKING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 27, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:05 AM on July 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:52 AM on July 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of 43rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.