City of Meridian Arrest Report July 27, 2023

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
BRAXTON D MCFALL19943030 LITTLE ROCK RD UNION, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC DRUNK
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
SAUL ZEPEDA1991HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
ALEXIS GREEN20041719 HWY 19N MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
JASON D VICK19801009 TINSLEY CHISOLM RD DEKALB, MSDUI
CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
TEVIN J COLE19923780 RUFUS MARTIN RD MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
GLEN W JENKINS1978151 HWY 45 SHUQUALAK, MSSTALKING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 27, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:05 AM on July 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:52 AM on July 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of 43rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roderick Butler, 41, was charged with taking a motor vehicle.
Man charged with stealing police car
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
Mazeigh Grace
Rankin County family wants answers after three-month-old baby dies at daycare
Meridian Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a series of car burglaries.
MPD asks for help from public to ID car burglary suspect
The bodies of Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg were found in a car at...
Autopsy reveals carbon monoxide poisoning caused deaths of 3 Marines found in car

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 27, 2023
Meridian Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a series of car burglaries.
MPD asks for help from public to ID car burglary suspect
Roderick Butler, 41, was charged with taking a motor vehicle.
Man charged with stealing police car
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 26, 2023