Heat index values will range from 103-107° on Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The summer heat continues, but unseasonably hot weather follows us into the weekend. We can blame the upper-level ridge of high pressure (or heat dome that we’ve been discussing most of our summer) along with humid conditions. Combined, they are leading to heat index values over 100 degrees.

For Friday, the heat index will range from 103-107 degrees for most of our area. However, Sumter county is under a Heat Advisory which means widespread heat indices over 105 are expected for this county. By the weekend, our entire WTOK area could be suffering from heat index values over 105... possibly as high as 110. So, continue to practice heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

Rain will remain hard to find because of the sinking air that’s affiliated with the upper-level ridge of high pressure. However, some isolated showers may manage to form each afternoon...but count yourself as lucky if a little rain finds you.

High heat and little rain chances will follow us into next week as the pattern won’t change too much for our particular area. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Tracking the Tropics

There’s an area we’re watching in the Atlantic that has a moderate chance for development. Get more details here: https://www.wtok.com/weather/hurricane/

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.