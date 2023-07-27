It is hot now, but the weekend is even HOTTER

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! The heat is not letting up and feels-like temperatures remain near 105 this afternoon. Highs continue to trend above the average in the upper 90s. High pressure looms and skies remain clear and rain free. It will be another great day to enjoy outdoor water activities, but make sure you take a break from the heat during your time outside.

A limited risk for heat stress is over the area Thursday and Friday. By the weekend the risk for heat stress is elevated with highs near 100 degrees and feels-like temps between 105-110 degrees. Make sure you are staying safe by practicing heat safety and checking on your friends and family. Heat related illnesses are possible with prolonged outdoor activity. Stay cool and have a lovely day.

