Lauderdale County School District prepares for upcoming school year

Lauderdale County School District prepares for upcoming school year.
Lauderdale County School District prepares for upcoming school year.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District is also gearing up for the upcoming school year.

The school district will be hosting orientations at the various schools throughout the county.

Dr. Deshannon Davis, one of the Assistant Superintendents of Human Resources & Compliance at the districts said they are really excited to welcome students back to class next week.

“We are starting next week and we just cannot wait. Our teachers are ready and I hope our students are ready to come back. We have a great year planned last year, we just superseded every all of our expectations and we know we’re going to do that again this year. You know our students are they just go above and beyond, just like our teachers do. And it’s that’s what makes a great school district. We’re very blessed and it’s just going to be a great year,” said Superintendent Dr. Davis.

The Lauderdale County School District also held its new teacher orientation on Thursday where they welcomed 68 new teachers to the district.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roderick Butler, 41, was charged with taking a motor vehicle.
Man charged with stealing police car
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
Mazeigh Grace
Rankin County family wants answers after three-month-old baby dies at daycare
Meridian Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a series of car burglaries.
MPD asks for help from public to ID car burglary suspect
The bodies of Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg were found in a car at...
Autopsy reveals carbon monoxide poisoning caused deaths of 3 Marines found in car

Latest News

MPSD host new teacher orientation at MSU-Meridian.
MPSD host new teacher orientation
Neshoba County Fair: Economic impact on Philadelphia
Between visitors and residents attending the fair, the city of Philadelphia has seen a...
Neshoba County Fair: Economic impact on Philadelphia
KD Hill (Ole Miss Athletics)
‘Walking miracle’: Former Ole Miss football player seen walking after career-ending crash