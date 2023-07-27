Lauderdale County School District prepares for upcoming school year.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District is also gearing up for the upcoming school year.

The school district will be hosting orientations at the various schools throughout the county.

Dr. Deshannon Davis, one of the Assistant Superintendents of Human Resources & Compliance at the districts said they are really excited to welcome students back to class next week.

“We are starting next week and we just cannot wait. Our teachers are ready and I hope our students are ready to come back. We have a great year planned last year, we just superseded every all of our expectations and we know we’re going to do that again this year. You know our students are they just go above and beyond, just like our teachers do. And it’s that’s what makes a great school district. We’re very blessed and it’s just going to be a great year,” said Superintendent Dr. Davis.

The Lauderdale County School District also held its new teacher orientation on Thursday where they welcomed 68 new teachers to the district.

