MPD asks for help from public to ID car burglary suspect

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a series of car burglaries.

MPD shared some surveillance photos the department acknowledges are not the best but in the hope someone knows who this person is.

If you have any information about the suspect or vehicle burglaries, contact Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477 or the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893.

