MPSD host new teacher orientation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District hosted its new teacher orientation Thursday at MSU-Meridian.

The orientation was a chance for new teachers to get more acquittanced with the school district and learn what is expected of them as teachers in the district.

The Director of Human Resources Kimberly Kendrick said they are looking forward to the new school year and are excited about welcoming new teachers.

“We have around 66 that are coming in this year, which is significantly less than we’ve had before, and we are just excited to be able to start a new fresh year with all the possibilities that await,” said Kendrick.

MPSD is still searching to fill 8 vacancies within the district.

If you would like to learn more about the job openings, you are urged to visit MPSD’s website.

