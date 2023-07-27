Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Johnnie Wilkerson will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Center Grove Baptist Church, with the Reverend Ray Allen officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Wilkerson, age 87, of Meridian passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at her residence.

She is survived by her children, Teresa Tibbetts, Robert Battles, Jr., and James Allen Battles; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild; sister, Ann Allen (Ray); and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Earl Wilkerson; her parents, John and Annie Mae Wilkerson; two brothers, Eddie L. Jones and Larry A. Jones; and one grandson, Jason Keith Tibbetts.

Pallbearers will be James Battles, Bobby Battles, Jesse Battles, Chad Tibbetts, Michael Hinson, and Bill Davenport.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Halcyon Hospice, especially to Shannon, Carla, and Randy.

The family will receive guest from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at Center Grove Baptist Church.

